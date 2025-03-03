Rapper Ludacris to headline 2025 California State Fair opening night

SACRAMENTO — Two massive names in music are coming to the California State Fair this year.

Kicking off the 2025 Toyota Concert Series for the state fair is Grammy winner Chris Bridges, better known as rapper Ludacris, known for hit songs like "Act a Fool," "Money Maker," "Stand Up," and "Area Codes" as well as his role as tech wizard Tej Parker in the "Fast and the Furious" film franchise.

Ludacris will headline the opening night for the state fair on Friday, July 11.

For country fans out there, the second artist announced was superstar Dustin Lynch, known and loved for songs like "Thinking 'Bout You" and "Small Town Boy." He'll take the stage Thursday, July 17.

Each week for seven weeks, the California State Fair will announce two artists who will be performing at Cal Expo during the fair's run from July 11 through July 27.

For those enjoying the rest of what the fair has to offer, there is a major change to hours this year.

Monday through Thursday, Cal Expo will open its gates at 4 p.m. rather than its usual 11 a.m. to help limit attendees' exposure to high summer heat.

Last year, the heat kept fair-goers away during those peak hours.

Friday through Sunday, the state fair will open at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets are available as of Monday for newsletter subscribers. They go on sale for the general public on Tuesday.