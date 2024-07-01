Rancho Cordova city officials discuss plans to turn 1,300 acres of vacant land to neighborhood

Rancho Cordova makes big plans for largest piece of vacant land in the city

RANCHO CORDOVA — Rancho Cordova city leaders are making big plans for the largest undeveloped piece of land in the city limits.

The property is north of the Jackson Highway between Sunrise Boulevard and Grant Line Road. The 1,300-acre piece of vacant land will one day become Rancho Cordova's newest neighborhood.

"It is the last remaining, largest piece that we do have as a city to fully entitle and develop," said Darcy Goulart, they city's planning manager.

The property has been owned and farmed by the Waegell family since 1950. Now, they say it's time to sell.

"The city is moving in. There's development right next door and the family has felt that it's just time," Margaret Waegell said.

City leaders are now planning what types of development they would like to see on the land.

"We're really excited about the opportunity to see this project move forward," said Micah Runner, the Rancho Cordova city manager.

The need for new homes tops the list.

"Anywhere from executive housing up to a lot of multi-family so that we can meet the demands of entry-level for people in the city that want to come here," Goulart said.

Approximately 82,000 people currently live in Rancho Cordova, but that population is expected to grow to 120,000 by 2040.

"There is a huge lack of supply of housing and this project will help bring forward a number of new homes to the area, which will help the fill that need," developer Katherine Bardis-Miry said.

The property also contains a lake and a protected wildlife corridor—things the city said will be preserved.

"Over 50% of the property is designated as some sort of natural feature so there will still be a lot area out there that is retained," Goulart said.

City leaders would also like to see an attraction built there that will make it a landmark destination.

"That idea of something really unique and placemaking," Mayor David Sander said.

The area is also expected to include a new high school and retail space. Developers say groundbreaking is still a few years away.

"This is that last kind of gem, special project," Goulart said.