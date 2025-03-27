Deadly crash under investigation in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – One person died in a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Rancho Cordova early Thursday morning.

The scene is near the intersection of Mather Field Road and International Drive.

Exactly what led up to the collision is unclear, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a person was killed.

Deputies also said that the driver stayed at the scene.

Due to the crash, road closures are in effect in both directions in the immediate area.