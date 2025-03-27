Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly crash under investigation in Rancho Cordova

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Procession planned Thursday for fallen Marysville officer
Procession planned Thursday for fallen Marysville officer 03:50

RANCHO CORDOVA – One person died in a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Rancho Cordova early Thursday morning.

The scene is near the intersection of Mather Field Road and International Drive.

Exactly what led up to the collision is unclear, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a person was killed.

Deputies also said that the driver stayed at the scene.

Due to the crash, road closures are in effect in both directions in the immediate area. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.