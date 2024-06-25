Crews search Rancho Cordova river for missing teen, pull man from water in critical condition

RANCHO CORDOVA — A search continues for a teen who went missing in the American River in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Sacramento County Regional Parks Rangers said a 30-year-old man involved in the same incident was pulled from the water and was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it responded to the Clay Banks area of the river at around 2:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. CHeck back here for updates.