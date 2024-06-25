Watch CBS News
Crews search Rancho Cordova river for missing teen, pull man from water in critical condition

By Richard Ramos

Teen disappears in American River in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — A search continues for a teen who went missing in the American River in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Sacramento County Regional Parks Rangers said a 30-year-old man involved in the same incident was pulled from the water and was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it responded to the Clay Banks area of the river at around 2:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. CHeck back here for updates.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 5:13 PM PDT

