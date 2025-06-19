SacRT employee allegedly stabs boy during fight at Rancho Cordova bus station, deputies say

A boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was allegedly stabbed by a Sacramento Regional Transit employee on Thursday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the SacRT station off Mills Station Road, near Folsom Boulevard and Mather Field Road, in Rancho Cordova for a stabbing sometime around 5 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a juvenile boy and his girlfriend were on a bus and began vaping, deputies said.

A SacRT employee told them to stop vaping and the couple eventually got off the bus at the station.

While off the bus, the SacRT employee and the boy got into a physical fight and the employee allegedly stabbed the boy, deputies said.

The boy was taken to the hospital with what deputies said were life-threatening injuries.

The employee has been detained.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to SacRT for a statement.