Watch CBS News
Raiders

Raiders draft Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 6

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

HENDERSON — The Las Vegas Raiders took a big step to addressing the NFL's worst rushing offense by selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick Thursday night.

Las Vegas averaged just 79.8 yards rushing per game last season.

Jeanty was the runner-up to Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter for the Heisman Trophy after leading the nation with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns rushing last season.

He could remind Raiders coach Pete Carroll of Marshawn Lynch, whom he coached in Seattle. Jeanty often went his own version of "Beast Mode" at Boise State and was the only player, according to Pro Football Focus, to rush for more than 1,000 yards last season on plays that included a broken tackle.

Jeanty is the highest-drafted player ever out Boise State.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.