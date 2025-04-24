Raiders draft Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 6

HENDERSON — The Las Vegas Raiders took a big step to addressing the NFL's worst rushing offense by selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick Thursday night.

Las Vegas averaged just 79.8 yards rushing per game last season.

Jeanty was the runner-up to Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter for the Heisman Trophy after leading the nation with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns rushing last season.

He could remind Raiders coach Pete Carroll of Marshawn Lynch, whom he coached in Seattle. Jeanty often went his own version of "Beast Mode" at Boise State and was the only player, according to Pro Football Focus, to rush for more than 1,000 yards last season on plays that included a broken tackle.

Jeanty is the highest-drafted player ever out Boise State.