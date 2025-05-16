Watch CBS News
Pursuit of stolen car ends with suspect crashing in North Highlands

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
NORTH HIGHLANDS — A suspect accused of stealing a car was hospitalized after leading Sacramento deputies on a chase that ended in a crash in North Highlands, authorities said Friday night.

Deputies used spikes to bring the driver to a stop, causing the vehicle to crash in the area of Cantel Way and Elkhorn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The chase started just before 10 p.m. near San Juan and Madison avenues.

The extent of the suspect's injuries was not yet known. The individual was only described as an adult man.

No deputies were injured and no weapons were located, the sheriff's office said.

