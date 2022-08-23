Proud Boy member confronts fellow San Juan School Board candidate

FAIR OAKS — A member of the Proud Boys, who is also a San Juan School Board candidate, and self-described "alpha male" got into a confrontation with another candidate at a park in Fair Oaks.

The exchange between San Juan Unified School Board candidates Ben Avey and Jeffrey Perrine was captured on video.

Perrine is getting very close to Avey on the video before he is physically pushed back by another man watching the exchange.

In the video, Perrine can be heard saying, "Just so you know bro, you're scared of me for a reason, and I'm not going to go away."

"It was an attempt to intimidate me," Avey said.

"I guess you could say I violated the 18 inches of his personal space, but my hands were at my side; I wasn't trying, I mean, my hands were at my sides," Perrine said.

Avey has called him out for his role in the Proud Boys - whom the Southern Poverty Law Center categorizes as a hate group.

Cellphone video captures that part of the exchange, too.

"You're calling me the Klan man? You're calling me the Klan, bro," Perrine said.

"And I've said hate groups like the Proud Boys should not have anything to do with our schools," Avey said. "And I referenced that I thought it was more akin to the modern-day Klan than anything else."

"When he called me a member of the Klan, obviously I became a little bit upset and frustrated," Perrine said.

"I called to report the incident when I called 9-1-1, I simply explained what happened, and they sent out a unit," Avey said.

When asked if he had any remorse for the confrontation, Perrine said, "No, I don't express any remorse." "Weak men will feel intimidated around alpha men; that's how it is,"

"And so you're saying you're an alpha man?" he was asked.

"I believe I'm an alpha man," Perrine said.

When he was asked to describe what makes him an alpha man, he stated, "I'm just a man of man," I don't have a problem expressing myself," Perrine said.