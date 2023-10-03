"Prolific tagger" convicted; $36K worth of damage in Sacramento blamed on him

SACRAMENTO – A man who prosecutors say was a prolific tagger in Sacramento has been convicted on felony vandalism charges.

Scott Howard Smith vandalized buildings across Sacramento, prosecutors say – with his tagging causing more than $36,000 worth of damage.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office was able to get Smith to plead no contest on two charges of felony vandalism.

Smith has now been sentenced to one year in jail followed by two years of probation.

Among the stipulations of his probation are orders to not possess any items associated with tagging, and not associating with any known taggers. Smith will also be on a curfew from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The DA's office says Sacramento police at the Downtown Sacramento Partnership were big players in helping prosecute the case.