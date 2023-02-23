Is the precipitation falling in the Sacramento region snow? No, it's graupel

SACRAMENTO - The National Weather Service says it has received multiple reports of frozen precipitation falling. Is it snowing? Nope. It's still not cold enough.

In a tweet Wednesday, the agency said, "With temperatures in the low 50s, this is a graupel and/or hail mixture, not snow. If it's soft/wet, it's graupel. If it's hard/solid, it's hail.

Have received reports of frozen precipitation making it to the ground in the Sacramento Metro this afternoon.



With temperatures in the low 50s, this is a graupel and/or hail mixture, not snow.



If it's soft/wet, it's graupel.

If it's hard/solid, it's hail.



More info ⤵️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pT9QtPBwKw — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 22, 2023

Graupel is snowflakes that collect supercooled water droplets on the outer surface. They form when it's very cold aloft but there are above-freezing temperatures on and near the ground.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for the northern Sacramento Valley and for the Foothills of the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley ABOVE 1,000 ft.

This does not include the cities of Stockton and Modesto in the valley.