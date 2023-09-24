Powerball ticket worth $5.4 million sold at Burbank liquor store

A Powerball ticket worth $5.4 million, matching five of the six numbers, was sold at a Burbank liquor store this week.

According to a tweet from California Lottery, the ticket was just one number off of the total jackpot, which was worth $750 million ahead of Saturday's draw.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were: 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and the Powerball number was 21.

The ticket was sold at Thirst Quencher Liquor, located on 440 N. Glenoak Boulevard.

#BREAKING A BIG win tonight for a #CALottery player. Someone bought a really lucky #Powerball ticket at Thirst Quencher Liquor in Burbank. They matched 5 numbers and will now take home $5.4+ million! Meanwhile, no one hit the #jackpot, so now we roll to an estimated $785 million… — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) September 24, 2023

With no tickets matching all six numbers sold, the Powerball jackpot swelled again on Saturday, growing to $785 million making it the seventh largest in Powerball history.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday.

Earlier this year, a $1.08 billion ticket was sold at a mini market in downtown Los Angeles, in late-November 2022, a $2.04 billion winner bought a ticket from a market in Altadena — the largest jackpot in California lottery history.