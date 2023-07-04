Watch CBS News
Possibly armed suspect barricaded in North Highlands home

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are attempting to get a possibly armed and barricaded suspect to surrender in the North Highlands area on Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the scene was along Rescue Court. The suspect is reportedly wanted for felony criminal threats, authorities said.

The suspect was only described as a man in his 40s.

CBS Sacramento has a crew headed to the scene. More updates to come.

July 3, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

