Trump safe after being rushed off rally stage when shots fired; gunman and audience member dead

Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage after shots were fired at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, today.

The Secret Service says Trump is now safe, and his campaign says he is being checked at a local hospital.

The Butler County district attorney confirms to CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA that two people are dead — the gunman and an audience member. Two law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS News the gunman was male; his identity has not been released.

Reporters heard numerous shots and Secret Service rushed the stage. Video captured by CBS News shows Trump touching his ear and then crouching to the ground. Some blood could be seen on his face.

Trump was taken away in a motorcade. He held up a fist as he got into the SUV.

Former President Donald Trump is rushed off the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.,on July 13, 2024 after witnesses heard shots fired. Gene J. Puskar / AP

"Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. "This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

The Trump campaign said in a statement, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

There is no longer a threat, two law enforcement sources told CBS News. The suspect is believed to be either dead or in custody, but details are unclear. Secret Service agents did engage the suspect, the sources said.

Former President Donald Trump is shown covered by U.S. Secret Service agents after an incident during his rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa. / Getty Images

A White House spokesperson said that President Biden "has received an initial briefing on the incident."

Rep. Mike Kelley of Pennsylvania, who was standing backstage watching Trump speak, told CBS News, "I believe a lady who was next to me was hit, other people were hit."

Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents after apparent shots were fired at his campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Evan Vucci / AP

CBS News campaign reporter Jake Rosen interviewed an eyewitness with blood on his shirt who said he was an ER physician and had performed CPR on a victim with a head wound.

"I heard the shots. I thought it was firecrackers to begin with," he said. "Somebody over there was screaming he's been shot. He's been shot. So I made my way over. I said, I'm an emergency department physician. Let me help you. The guy has spun around was jammed between the benches. He had a head shot here. There's lots of blood and he had brain matter there."

The man said a helicopter was coming for the victim.

CBS Pittsburgh reporter Ricky Sayer reports a medivac helicopter landed at Allegheny Allegheny General Hospital and an individual was quickly brought into the hospital. The person's identity and condition are not known. A small number of police were seen outside the hospital. Another helicopter landed with a transport a short time later. This followed a black SUV with police lights pulling up next to the helipad.

Former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Evan Vucci / AP

President Biden issued a statement saying: "I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Numerous other political figures also condemned the attack.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of his father after the incident and wrote, "He'll never stop fighting to Save America."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, considered a possible choice for Trump's running mate, posted on social media, "Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today."

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, another potential VP candidate, tweeted, "Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today."

Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, also on the VP shortlist, wrote, "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.