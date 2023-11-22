Pope Francis gifted personalized No. 13 Sacramento Kings jersey

ROME -- Putting the "Sacrament" in "Sacramento", a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings gifted Pope Francis with a personalized jersey, complete with his name and the year he was elected.

It happened on Dorene Dominguez's recent trip to Rome. The scene was filmed and posted on Instagram by Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, with the caption: "The Pope is also a King! Light the beam!"

Dominguez brought the personalized jersey with her to a private audience. The number 13 was on the back to symbolize the year 2013 when he became pope.

"This is the Sacramento Kings... in Sacramento," said Dominguez, as heard on a video shared with CBS13, to Pope Francis.

Dominguez is the chairwoman and CEO of Vanir Construction Management and the team's sole Latina minority owner, according to a 2016 interview with the NBA.