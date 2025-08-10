Ponderosa Fire near Frenchtown threatens structures, spreads at dangerous rate

A vegetation fire near the Frenchtown area of Yuba County is spreading at a dangerous rate and threatening structures Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Cal Fire said the fire is located north of Marysville Road and east of Willow Glen and is threatening structures. According to Cal Fire's website, the Ponderosa Fire is 48 acres.

Ponderosa Fire evacuations

According to the Yuba County evacuation maps, zones YUB-E094, YUB-E093 and YUB-E089 are under evacuation orders. Zones YUB-E081, YUB-E092 and YUB-E006 are under evacuation warnings.

These evacuation orders include Frenchtown, the Lake of the Springs RV Resort and the Lake Mildred area.

The map shows an evacuation center is set up at the Alcouffee Center located at 9185 Marysville Road in Oregon House.

Air resources are at the scene. Cal Fire said additional resources have been requested.

Frenchtown is about 70 miles northeast of Sacramento.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.