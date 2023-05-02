Watch CBS News
Police: Vehicle struck by gunfire in Del Paso Heights

Sacramento police investigate shooting near High Street, Harris Avenue
SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was shot in the north Sacramento area Monday night.

It happened at around 10:15 p.m. near High Street and Harris Avenue in the Del Paso Heights community.

The Sacramento Police Department said no shooting victims have been located.

This is the second shooting Sacramento police were investigating tonight as property was struck by gunfire along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard earlier in the evening.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

