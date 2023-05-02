Sacramento police investigate shooting on MLK Boulevard
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday evening.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone is shot, but investigators at the scene did have several evidence markers in the street near 15th Avenue.
A perimeter has also been set up in the area.
This is a developing story.
