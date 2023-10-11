Police: Teens in Solano County found with loaded guns and ski masks inside car

FAIRFIELD - Two teens were arrested over the weekend after, police say, guns and ski masks were found in their vehicle.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, on Saturday around 1 a.m., an officer conducted a stop near Orchid Street and Hawthorn Drive. The officer spoke with the passengers in the vehicle and allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana. All of the people in the car were below 21, the legal age to possess marijuana.

The officer searched the vehicle and found two loaded firearms, two ski masks, and, apparently, marijuana. Two 17-year-old passengers were arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall, say police.