Police searching for suspected prowler in downtown Davis
By Cecilio Padilla
/ CBS Sacramento
DAVIS – Police in Davis are asking for help in finding a suspected prowler spotted by several downtown area residents.
The Davis Police Department says, early Wednesday morning, a resident along the 400 block of E Street reported hearing someone apparently trying to open their sliding glass door. When they went to check, police say the resident found that their back gate was open.
Another incident happened early Thursday morning in that same area. Davis police say, this time, a resident's surveillance camera captured the suspect jumping a fence.
Police say officers responded to both scenes quickly but were never able to find the suspect.
Officers say the suspect appears to be a male with a short mohawk who was wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information about who the suspect might be is urged to call Davis police.