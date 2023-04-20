Police searching for suspected prowler in downtown Davis

DAVIS – Police in Davis are asking for help in finding a suspected prowler spotted by several downtown area residents.

The Davis Police Department says, early Wednesday morning, a resident along the 400 block of E Street reported hearing someone apparently trying to open their sliding glass door. When they went to check, police say the resident found that their back gate was open.

Another incident happened early Thursday morning in that same area. Davis police say, this time, a resident's surveillance camera captured the suspect jumping a fence.

PROWLER IN DOWNTOWN DAVIS The Davis Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person who has been seen loitering around a residence in the 400 block of E Street during the night. On April 19, 2023, at approximately 3:45 a.m., the police dispatch center received a call reporting sounds of someone trying to open a sliding glass door. The resident also noticed their rear gate was left open. On April 20, 2023, just after midnight, the resident’s ring camera captured a male with a short mohawk and head shaved on the sides, wearing all black clothing, loitering in front of a residence also in the 400 block of E Street. He was last seen jumping a fence towards F Street. Officers responded quickly to both incidents and were not able to locate the subject. Detectives are investigating the incidents and encourage anyone with information about these crimes or who can identify the person to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400. Posted by City of Davis Police Department on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Police say officers responded to both scenes quickly but were never able to find the suspect.

Officers say the suspect appears to be a male with a short mohawk who was wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information about who the suspect might be is urged to call Davis police.