Police: Road rage incident possibly led to West Clover Road shooting in Tracy

TRACY — Two people were booked into the San Joaquin County Jain after a man was shot during a possible road rage incident in Tracy, authorities said Saturday.

It happened Friday afternoon along West Clover Road. The victim of the shooting, only described as an adult man, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The two suspects were identified as Lodi residents Eduardo Tarvin, 23, and Jacob Nevarez, 21. Tarvin and Nevarez were located in a vehicle on Interstate 205 after fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Tarvin and Nevarez face charges including attempted murder and shooting into a vehicle.

Tracy police said they believe a road rage incident between two vehicles — a silver/gray Jeep Wrangler and a white Nissa cargo van — led to the shooting. Investigators seeking out any potential witnesses who may have dash cam footage, cell phone video, or any other eyewitness accounts.

Investigators believe the incident started on eastbound Interstate 580 near Pleasanton to eastbound Highway 205 in Tracy.