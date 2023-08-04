Police: Man left with life-threatening injuries after Tracy shooting; suspect vehicle identified

TRACY – An investigation is underway in Tracy after a shooting in Tracy left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Tracy police said, a little before 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Clover Road and Tracy Boulevard to investigate a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once.

That man was rushed to the hospital. His current condition was not stated.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Due to police activity, the area of Clover Road and Tracy Boulevard will be closed to through traffic.... Posted by Tracy Police Department on Friday, August 4, 2023

Officers are still investigating the incident and have identified a suspect vehicle, police said.