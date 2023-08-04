Police: Man left with life-threatening injuries after Tracy shooting; suspect vehicle identified
TRACY – An investigation is underway in Tracy after a shooting in Tracy left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Tracy police said, a little before 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Clover Road and Tracy Boulevard to investigate a report of shots fired.
At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once.
That man was rushed to the hospital. His current condition was not stated.
Officers are still investigating the incident and have identified a suspect vehicle, police said.
