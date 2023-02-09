Motorcycle officer hurt in crash on Highway 99 near Ripon

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A motorcycle officer from Hayward is in the hospital after a crash in San Joaquin County on Thursday morning.

The crash happened a little after 8 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Jack Tone Road in Ripon.

California Highway Patrol's Stockton office says the officer suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

The other driver involved is cooperating with the investigation.