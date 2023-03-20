Police investigating fatal shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON — A shooting in Stockton has turned fatal, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, on Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Flora Street and Wilson Way following reports of a shooting.

Stockton PD

When they got there, officers found one victim at the scene. The victim, a 27-year-old man, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced deceased.

As of now, details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting, as well as any information about potential suspects or motives, have not been released. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Wilson Way from Park Street to Flora Street is closed due to the investigation. Officers urge drivers to avoid the area.