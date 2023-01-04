Police investigating deadly crash on Vanden Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – At least one person has died after a crash in Fairfield on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened along Vanden Road at One Lake.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Fairfield police confirm that the incident was fatal. Only one vehicle was involved, officers say.
Drivers should expect eastbound Vanden Road to be closed for some time, police say.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.