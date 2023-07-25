Police: 1 person shot along Broadway suffers minor injuries

SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot in Sacramento and a suspect in the shooting is at large.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:54 p.m. Monday at a residence along 24th Street between X Street and Broadway.

Officers responded to the scene on reports of a shooting, and there they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as an adult male, fled the scene. No further information has been released.