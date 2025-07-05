Body recovered of teen who submerged in Feather River near Plumas Lake on July 4th

A teenager died after he went underwater and never resurfaced in the Feather River in the Plumas Lake area on the Fourth of July, deputies said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office responded to the Feather River, west of the Star Bend boat ramp, for a possible drowning. This is located near Feather River Boulevard, just north of Algodon Road.

Deputies said a group of people walked to a remote beach and entered the water. They said a 16-year-old boy from Marsyville was with the group when he fell into a deep channel, began struggling before submerging.

First responders arrived at the scene and searched for the teenager until dark.

The boy's body was recovered Saturday afternoon in roughly 17 feet of water. His identification has not been released at this time.