Plaza Avenue stabbing in North Sacramento leaves 3 injured

Three people were injured in a stabbing that happened in North Sacramento on Tuesday, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department said it occurred just before 2:30 p.m. along Plaza Avenue, just northwest of the Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue intersection.

Among the three victims were one man and two minors, also male, who have since been taken to an area hospital. Police said the adult and one minor suffered serious injuries and were in critical condition. The condition of the third victim has not been released.

At this time, no suspect information is available, and the investigation remains active.

The circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation.