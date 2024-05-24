A rare 6-planet alignment will occur next month. Here's what to know.

Astronaut on eclipse, private spaceflight Astronaut on seeing total solar eclipse from International Space Station, private spaceflight 06:04

This year has already amazed skygazers with a rare solar eclipse and a geomagnetic storm that caused stunning Northern Lights displays around the world, but there are still more incredible cosmic displays to come. Six planets are expected to align next month, creating what the Weather Channel refers to as a "planetary parade."

The stunning alignment will occur just before sunrise on June 3, 2024.

During the solar spectacle, the orbits of Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus, Mars, Neptune and Saturn will bring the six planets to the same side of the sun. The planets won't form an actual straight line in space, because of the elliptical shapes of their orbits, CBS News previously reported, but from some angles on Earth, they will appear to be aligned.

An infographic showing details of the planetary alignment. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu via Getty Images

The moon will also be visible, according to Science Alert.

Those hoping to observe the full spectacle will need binoculars or a telescope, the Weather Channel said. Viewers should keep their eyes fixed on the eastern horizon just before sunrise.

The East Coast will have the best view of the phenomenon as long as the skies remain clear, the Weather Channel said.

If you miss this alignment, Science Alert said that there are more alignments of the same six planets set for the coming months. The alignment will be visible again in the pre-dawn hours of August 28, 2024 and January 18, 2025. On February 28, 2025, all seven planets will appear in the sky at the same time, Science Alert said.