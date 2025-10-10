Placer County political clash over Lincoln homeless project heats up

A dispute between two Placer County political leaders is escalating over a proposed homeless housing project in Lincoln, and it's getting personal.

Lincoln Mayor Holly Andreatta and Placer County Supervisor Shanti Landon are at odds over what the mayor says was a lack of transparency surrounding plans for a medical respite center for unhoused people recovering from illness or injury.

The project at 1660 Third Street, the former Gladding Ridge Assisted Living facility, was purchased last year by The Gathering Inn, a Roseville-based nonprofit.

City leaders say the sale and plans for the site weren't properly disclosed, prompting the City of Lincoln and the Western Placer Unified School District to file a lawsuit against the nonprofit.

At a heated county board meeting this week, Mayor Andreatta pushed back against claims that she knew about the project earlier than she's admitted.

"I testified under oath that I didn't know," Andreatta said. "There's not one strand of evidence that shows otherwise."

Supervisor Landon has publicly denied spreading misinformation, saying her involvement was minimal.

"In March of 2024, I was informed they were in escrow and had one meeting, a few conversations. That was pretty much the extent of my involvement," Landon said.

Court filings from the city tell a different story, alleging that The Gathering Inn's CEO met with Andreatta back in January 2023 to discuss the project at a local restaurant.

Andreatta insists the issue isn't political even though both she and Landon are now running for the same county seat, turning the controversy into a campaign flashpoint.

"This is not about a campaign trick," Andreatta said. "This is about protecting Lincoln and the integrity of our lawsuit."

Supervisor Landon struck a more conciliatory tone.

"I do truly want to serve with her and work together," Landon said. "At the end of the day, the only people who get hurt in this drama are the people of Lincoln."

A tentative court ruling is expected on October 21, which will determine if the case moves forward.