Fires burning east of Colfax in Placer County prompt evacuation warnings

IOWA HILL — Evacuation warnings were issued due to multiple fires burning east of Colfax in Placer County on Tuesday night.

The fires were burning near the small town of Iowa Hill, near Sugar Pine Reservoir, the Foresthill Fire Protection District said. They sparked at around 8:45 p.m.

Though evacuations are not mandatory, people in the town of Iowa Hill should be ready to leave at a moment's notice if the order progresses. A section of Iowa Hill Road was also closed, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

A live map is up that shows where the evacuation orders apply.

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐟𝐚𝐱 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐨𝐰𝐚 𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟏:𝟎𝟎 𝐩.𝐦.- 𝐄𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 An evacuation warning has been issued for... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 16, 2024

The Foresthill Fire Protection District had a helicopter flying over the area and said there were two fires.

It was not yet clear how many acres burned.