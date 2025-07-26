Placer County farmer fed up after repeated fruit thefts take toll on business

A longtime Placer County farmer is sounding the alarm after ongoing thefts at his orchard are beginning to take a serious toll on his business.

Justin Miller, who runs Twin Peaks Orchards in Newcastle, says over the last few years, thousands of dollars worth of fruit have been stolen from his 100-acre property. In recent weeks, he says the problem has gotten worse.

"In the past, we've never had to have cameras. Now we have cameras everywhere," Miller said.

Twin Peaks has been in operation since 1912 and is one of the largest farms in the region. It grows a variety of produce, including stone fruits, melons, and vegetables. The farm has remained family-owned for four generations.

But with the recent uptick in trespassers, Miller says enough is enough.

"If you're hungry and you need something, we'll gladly feed you," he said. "But otherwise, you're just taking food off the table for team members who work really hard."

In one recent incident, Miller said a person pulled into an access road, filled several large bags with fruit, then tossed $20 at a staff member before driving away in an SUV.

"Even if it's $50 or $100, that's a day's pay for one of our workers," he said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said thefts like this are difficult to track and prosecute, especially when they happen on large rural properties. But under California law, these crimes can carry significant penalties.

According to California Penal Code 487(b)(3), stealing more than $250 worth of agricultural products, including fruits, vegetables, or nuts can be charged as grand theft.

Miller is now working with other local farmers to raise awareness and help prevent future incidents. He's also expanded his use of surveillance cameras around the orchard.

"We love our community and the people here," Miller said. "But we just want people to respect the work that goes into what we grow."