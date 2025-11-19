Placer County DA highlights retail theft initiative advancements as holiday shopping ramps up

As holiday shopping ramps up, Placer County officials are spotlighting their countywide retail theft initiative, a partnership between prosecutors, law enforcement, and local businesses aimed at stopping organized theft before it hits store shelves.

Westfield Galleria Senior General Manager Jeff Richardson says the effort is already shifting the criminal landscape.

"The criminals are being captured and they're being prosecuted and that underground reputation is starting to say stay away from Placer County. We're starting to see a reduction in that type of activity in our center," he said.

District Attorney Morgan Gire says that's exactly the point. With Interstate 80 running straight through the county, he says organized groups often target the region.

"We are a hub and a destination for organized criminal networks and we've set a loud and clear message that it's not," Gire said.

A major part of strengthening that message came two years ago, when the district attorney's office received a $2 million state grant to hire a prosecutor, investigator, and crime analyst dedicated solely to retail theft cases.

Gire said another boost comes from Proposition 36, approved by voters last year, which restored tougher penalties for repeat theft offenders and allows prosecutors to pursue cases that cross into other counties.

"Prop 36 has allowed us to reinstate real accountability in repeat thefts and take a holistic, statewide approach to holding offenders accountable," Gire said.

Action Camera in Rocklin was one of several stores hit by a coordinated theft ring earlier this year.

"When we were the victims of organized crime in March, we were the fourth camera store hit in Northern California," said community media manager Ellie Doyen.

She said knowing there is a team dedicated to stopping these groups makes them feel more secure.

"It's reassuring that we're in good hands, we have a guy on the inside," she said.

As one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year approaches, the district attorney's office is urging shoppers to feel confident heading into local stores and sending a warning to would-be thieves.