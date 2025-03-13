Northern California camera stores on high alert after string of break-ins

ROCKLIN – Police are investigating after a large group of thieves smashed their way into a Rocklin camera store early Thursday morning.

Rocklin police say, just before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate a burglary alarm at Action Camera on Granite Drive. First responders found that a vehicle had crashed into the store – allowing the thieves to get in.

The thieves grabbed as much merchandise as they could before running out to a waiting getaway vehicle.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and counted about 10 suspects in total.

Surveillance video from inside the store, with the suspects visible at the top of the frame. Action Camera

Police say Action Camera is still trying to count how much merchandise was stolen.

In a statement, store representatives noted how Action Camera was now just the latest independent camera shop targeted by thieves with similar tactics in recent days.

Rocklin police detectives are also investigating whether the suspects are possibly linked to camera store break-ins that have happened in the Bay Area recently, noting they are aware of two to three similar cases.

No detailed descriptions of the suspects have been released. The vehicle the suspects used to smash into the Rocklin store also appears to have been stolen.