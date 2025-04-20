11-year-old girl driving off-highway vehicle dies in crash in Placer County, CHP says

Girl, 11, driving off-road vehicle dies in crash in Placer County

APPLEGATE – An 11-year-old girl died after she crashed a side-by-side off-road vehicle in an unincorporated area of Placer County on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said it responded to Red Feather Circle around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday for reports of the crash, which was on private property.

The girl was driving a Kawasaki Mule with a man in the passenger's seat when the vehicle rolled onto its driver's side for reasons not known, the CHP said.

The girl was partially ejected from the vehicle and died from injuries she sustained, officers said. The man suffered suspected minor injuries.

The girl's identification has not been released at this time.

Red Feather Circle is located near Applegate and is about 45 miles east of Sacramento.