PHOTOS: Firefighters put out blaze at North Highlands home

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Crews put out a fire that caused major damage to a North Highlands home Saturday.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said firefighters initially responded to reports of a child trapped with heavy fire coming from the garage. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze and everyone inside the home made it out safely.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a neighboring house.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

It was the second house fire in the Sacramento area Saturday. The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fire that spread from the garage of a boarded-up home to the inside of the house, which is on Dixieanne Avenue.

No injuries were reported in that fire.

See photos below from the scene in North Highlands that show heavy flames and significant damage to the home.

A North Highlands home sustained major damage from a fire on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Metro Fire of Sacramento

