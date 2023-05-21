Watch CBS News
Sacramento firefighters put out blaze at boarded-up home on Dixieanne Avenue

SACRAMENTO — Firefighters put out a blaze at a boarded-up home in the north Sacramento area early Saturday afternoon.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the scene was along Dixieanne Avenue at a two-story residence.

According to investigators, heavy flames spread from around the garage area to the inside of the second story.

Video released by the fire department shows flames coming from the roof.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

It was the second house fire in the Sacramento area Saturday. Metro Fire crews in North Highlands battled a fire that also spread from a residence's garage to the interior of a two-story home.

Photos from that scene show major damage. No one was hurt in that fire.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 5:01 PM

