Thousands of PG&E customers in San Joaquin County affected by power outages unrelated to safety shutoffs

Thousands without power in San Joaquin County in unplanned outage

TRACY — Tens of thousands of PG&E customers in San Joaquin County were without power Thursday evening due to an unplanned power outage unrelated to the Public Safety Power Shutoffs across the state.

Just under 30,000 customers in San Joaquin County were affected by an unplanned outage, according to the company's online outage map just after 6 p.m. The total affected customers eclipsed 35,000 at one point.

The majority of the affected customers were in the cities of Tracy, Manteca, and Lathrop.

PG&E said crews began "de-energizing" some customers in the county around 4:30 p.m. to rebalance the grid. This outage is not related to the Public Safety Power Shutoffs impacting the county and others across California through this weekend.

PG&E said the outage was expected to last around 90 to 120 minutes.