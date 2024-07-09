Watch CBS News
Local News

PG&E launches major undergrounding project in Foresthill amid fire safety concerns

By Brady Halbleib

/ CBS Sacramento

PG&E plans to put more than 40 miles of power lines underground in Foresthill
PG&E plans to put more than 40 miles of power lines underground in Foresthill 02:29

FORESTHILL -- Questions were answered Tuesday night for residents in the Placer County community of Foresthill as Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) kicked off a massive power lines undergrounding project.

PG&E held a community meeting Tuesday to answer questions from neighbors.

The plan is to put more than 40 miles of power lines underground in the Foresthill area. It is part of a much larger project to put more than 10,000 miles of power lines underground in high-fire-risk areas across the state.

It comes as PG&E faces several lawsuits and investigations over allegations a transmission line started the Mosquito Fire that forced 11,000 people from their homes.

PG&E said the project will take about four years and construction has already started. However, a limited budget for the project means not everyone in Foresthill will have their neighborhood lines underground.

"There's essentially a scale for rating wildfire risk and they drew the line on a particular place on that scale," PG&E spokesman Paul Moreno said.

The neighborhood that will not get its lines underground could be a part of a future project after the completion of the current project.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.