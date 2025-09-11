Person struck, killed by vehicle in Roseville on Douglas Boulevard

An investigation is underway after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Roseville Thursday morning.

Roseville police say, around 6 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and King Road to investigate a reported accident.

At the scene, officers confirmed that a fatal vehicle accident involving a pedestrian had occurred.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released by authorities at this time.

Police noted that DUI is not suspected in the accident.

Due to the investigation, the roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers should detour the area for the time being.