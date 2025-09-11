Watch CBS News
Local News

Person struck, killed by vehicle in Roseville on Douglas Boulevard

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

An investigation is underway after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Roseville Thursday morning.

Roseville police say, around 6 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and King Road to investigate a reported accident.

At the scene, officers confirmed that a fatal vehicle accident involving a pedestrian had occurred.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released by authorities at this time.

Police noted that DUI is not suspected in the accident.

Due to the investigation, the roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers should detour the area for the time being. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue