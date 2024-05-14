Person reports sexual battery in walkway to Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are urging the campus community at Sacramento State University to be on the lookout for a sexual battery suspect.

Sacramento State Police say they were alerted on Monday, but the incident happened back on May 8.

Around 9:20 p.m., a person reported that they were in the Hornet Tunnel when they were approached by another person. That other person then squeezed their bottom, police say.

Notably, police say the suspect has been seen since the alleged incident continuing to loiter in the Hornet Tunnel.

Police describe the suspect as being around 5'9" and was wearing a dark baseball hat along with a black hoodie with the lettering "I am Black History" on the front. Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Sac State police.

Known to the Sac State community as the Hornet Tunnel, the walkway goes under the railroad tracks from Elvas Avenue and into campus.

Back in 2023, Sac State announced a plan to install more lighting and boost security after a string of sexual assault reports on campus.