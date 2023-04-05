Following string of sexual assaults, Sac State expands safety initiatives

SACRAMENTO – After multiple sexual assault investigations at Sacramento State, the university responded by boosting security while adding more lighting.

So far, at least one suspect has been arrested in two of the cases. Following safety concerns, the campus is striving to be at the forefront of safety.

"They're sending out a lot of information," said Gretchen Ginter, a student. "They've put out resources – like you can always get security or somebody to walk you out."

"I think that's a big move on their part," she said.

However, she acknowledged younger students may either feel reluctant to ask for a safety escort or believe they may need it.

In March, CBS13 reported how Sac State outlined an action plan. It included increasing patrols while installing more blue lights, an emergency alert system, around campus.

Meanwhile, students have raised concerns over poor lighting.

The university told CBS13 people can fill out a lighting report form and the university will review the request. Since then, what else changed?

The campus police department created a personal safety training course, according to a university spokesperson.

On Tuesday, it unveiled its first-ever Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action hosted by students interns for the Office for Equal Opportunity.

The department addresses discrimination, harassment, retaliation and sexual violence to promote a safer campus, according to Michael Lee-Chang, a student organizer.

The day went beyond defining consent. It looked at how students can protect themselves online and offline.

"How we can treat our digital safety the same level of intention the way we treat our physical safety," said Adam Dodge, a guest speaker who presented on how sexual harassment and violence have moved online.

The event also highlighted how men are left out of these conversations – whether what it means to be an ally or a sexual assault victim.

"I think sort of the stigma with, 'Oh, it can only happen to woman-identifying individuals' really leaves others out of the conversation that it also happens to," Lee-Chang said, a first-year student.

Following the sexual assault cases, organizers say students looked for the tangible in safety measures. Though, they believe the work does not end there.

"We know students are afraid and they're concerned but we don't want to perpetuate that. We want to show something is being done and to help them feel safe and comfortable," Lee-Chang said.

While the university is taking action, it is being co-led by students.