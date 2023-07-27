Woman left with life-threatening injuries after North Highlands hit-and-run

Perseon hit by vehicle along Watt Avenue in Sacramento County

Perseon hit by vehicle along Watt Avenue in Sacramento County

Perseon hit by vehicle along Watt Avenue in Sacramento County

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a pedestrian was left with life-threatening injuries in the North Highlands area on Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Watt and Orange Grove avenues, near the Watt Avenue access to Interstate 80. Investigators said a woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a helicopter was assisting the California Highway Patrol in a search for the vehicle involved in the collision.

The victim has since been taken to an area hospital.

The suspect vehicle was only described as a black sedan.