Woman left with life-threatening injuries after North Highlands hit-and-run
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a pedestrian was left with life-threatening injuries in the North Highlands area on Wednesday night.
It happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Watt and Orange Grove avenues, near the Watt Avenue access to Interstate 80. Investigators said a woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a helicopter was assisting the California Highway Patrol in a search for the vehicle involved in the collision.
The victim has since been taken to an area hospital.
The suspect vehicle was only described as a black sedan.
