Person detained after 3 shot in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — At least one person was detained after three people were shot in the Rancho Cordova area, authorities said Friday night.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. along Folsom Boulevard and Dawes Street in the parking lot of Diamond Billiards.
Among the victims were two men and a woman. Their injuries were described as not life-threatening.
The sheriff's office said around 15-20 shots were fired.
No information was available on the suspect who was detained other than authorities located the individual down the roadway at Folsom Boulevard and Routier Road.