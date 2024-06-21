Watch CBS News
Person detained after 3 shot in Rancho Cordova

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

3 shot, 1 detained in Rancho Cordova
3 shot, 1 detained in Rancho Cordova 01:23

RANCHO CORDOVA — At least one person was detained after three people were shot in the Rancho Cordova area, authorities said Friday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. along Folsom Boulevard and Dawes Street in the parking lot of Diamond Billiards.

Among the victims were two men and a woman. Their injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The sheriff's office said around 15-20 shots were fired.

No information was available on the suspect who was detained other than authorities located the individual down the roadway at Folsom Boulevard and Routier Road.

