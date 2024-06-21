Person detained after 3 shot in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — At least one person was detained after three people were shot in the Rancho Cordova area, authorities said Friday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. along Folsom Boulevard and Dawes Street in the parking lot of Diamond Billiards.

Shooting scene in parking lot of Diamond Billiards. @sacsheriff says 2 men, 1 woman were shot — did not have their conditions.



Happened around 8. Up the street, a 2nd scene where it appears a suspect vehicle landed. At least 1 suspect detained. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/mNe10wGuem — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) June 22, 2024

Among the victims were two men and a woman. Their injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The sheriff's office said around 15-20 shots were fired.

No information was available on the suspect who was detained other than authorities located the individual down the roadway at Folsom Boulevard and Routier Road.