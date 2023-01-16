Watch CBS News
People rescued from 2 cars stuck in flooded roads near Rancho Seco

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities have had to rescue people from at least two cars that were stuck in flood waters in southeastern Sacramento County on Monday morning.

The rescues happened along Highway 104 near Rancho Seco.

California Highway Patrol says there were two cars stuck in the water at one point. Fire department crews were able to safely remove the people from both cars.

Due to the flooding, Twin Cities Road at Clay Station Road is impassable.

Officers say the following closures are in effect: Twin Cities Road at Rancho Seco, Twin Cities Road at Clay Station Road, Stablegate Road north of Twin Cities Road, and Twin Cities Road at Alta Mesa Road.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 7:54 AM

