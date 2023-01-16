People rescued from 2 cars stuck in flooded roads near Rancho Seco

People rescued from 2 cars stuck in flooded roads near Rancho Seco

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities have had to rescue people from at least two cars that were stuck in flood waters in southeastern Sacramento County on Monday morning.

The rescues happened along Highway 104 near Rancho Seco.

California Highway Patrol says there were two cars stuck in the water at one point. Fire department crews were able to safely remove the people from both cars.

Due to the flooding, Twin Cities Road at Clay Station Road is impassable.

Due to extensive flooding road closures are being put in place. Twin Cities Rd at Rancho Seco Park. Twin Cities Rd at Clay Station Rd. Stablegate Rd north of Twin Cities Rd and Twin Cities Rd at Alta Mesa Rd. CHP HIGHLY ADVISES MOTORISTS NOT TO DRIVE AROUND ROAD CLOSURES. pic.twitter.com/Bayo8r367R — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) January 16, 2023

Officers say the following closures are in effect: Twin Cities Road at Rancho Seco, Twin Cities Road at Clay Station Road, Stablegate Road north of Twin Cities Road, and Twin Cities Road at Alta Mesa Road.