Pedestrian struck on Highway 50 as Sacramento freeway sees multiple deadly incidents

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on westbound Highway 50 in Sacramento on Tuesday evening, marking the third fatal incident on the highway in the area in one day.

The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento office said the pedestrian was struck on westbound Highway 50 west of the 10th Street off-ramp near downtown.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene and has only been identified only as an adult male. The CHP said it was also unclear whether the vehicle that initially struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.

The CHP said multiple lanes were closed just east of the Interstate 5 interchange.

The latest incident comes after an unusually active day along Highway 50 in Sacramento County, with two other deadly incidents occurring on the freeway.

Earlier Tuesday morning, a vehicle pursuit that began on Folsom Boulevard ended on westbound Highway 50 near Hazel Avenue. Authorities said the driver pulled onto the shoulder, got out of the vehicle and produced what appeared to be a gun before being shot by law enforcement.

Hours later, a fatal shooting on Howe Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area led to another major law enforcement response on Highway 50.

According to law enforcement officials, witnesses reported seeing a person shoot a woman before fleeing in a vehicle. That vehicle was later located on eastbound Highway 50, where the driver stopped and remained inside as law enforcement officials tried to contact him.

Authorities later found the man inside the vehicle with what they said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

None of the incidents were connected.

The CHP said the investigation into the pedestrian crash was ongoing and that additional information would be released as it becomes available.