Woman killed in Sacramento County shooting, suspect found dead on Highway 50

A woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon after deputies responded to a reported shooting on Howe Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County, officials said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said several calls reporting a shooting came in around 3 p.m. near a Panera Bread on the 800 block of Howe Avenue, just north of Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Deputies found a woman unresponsive at the scene. Medics responded, and she was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting prompted a major law enforcement response on nearby Highway 50, where a vehicle was stopped and a person was reportedly barricaded inside, officials said. Traffic was stopped in both directions between Howe and Watt avenues.

CBS News Sacramento

Shortly before 4 p.m., a CBS News Sacramento crew at the scene observed a person lying on the ground surrounded by law enforcement officials. The person was unresponsive and was later confirmed by authorities to be dead.

According to law enforcement officials, witnesses reported seeing a person shoot a woman along Howe Avenue before fleeing in a vehicle. That vehicle was later located on Highway 50, where it stopped and the driver remained barricaded inside as additional law enforcement agencies responded.

When officials approached the vehicle, they found a man inside who appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. He was pronounced dead.

Around the same time, westbound traffic on Highway 50 began moving again, while eastbound lanes remained closed. Authorities have not said when the eastbound lanes will fully reopen.

Law enforcement officials said it is not clear when the freeway will fully reopen.

The freeway activity comes hours after a deadly law enforcement shooting on Highway 50 in Sacramento County early Tuesday morning. That incident happened after a pursuit began on Folsom Boulevard and ended near Hazel Avenue, where authorities said the driver produced what appeared to be a gun before being shot.