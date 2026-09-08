Sacramento County pursuit ends with driver shot, killed by law enforcement on Highway 50

A driver was shot and killed by law enforcement early Tuesday morning after a pursuit ended on Highway 50 in Sacramento County, authorities said.

The incident began as a vehicle pursuit on Folsom Boulevard involving a Volvo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After entering westbound Highway 50, the driver encountered multiple attempts by officers to deploy spike strips. CHP said at least one attempt was successful.

Scene of the shooting investigation.

West of Hazel Avenue, the driver pulled onto the shoulder and got out of the vehicle. Authorities said the driver produced what appeared to be a gun before being shot.

CHP, Citrus Heights police and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the shooting, which happened around midnight. Authorities have not said which officers fired their weapons or how many shots were fired.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound Highway 50 was closed through the morning at Hazel Avenue after the shooting, with authorities warning drivers to expect significant delays. No estimated reopening time was immediately available.