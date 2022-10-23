Watch CBS News
Pedestrian shot Saturday night in Stockton

By Jennifer Bonnett, Madisen Keavy

STOCKTON — A 49-year-old man walking in the area of Union and Flora streets in Stockton was shot by someone in a vehicle Saturday night. There have been no arrests.

Around 9:45 p.m., the suspect vehicle stopped, a passenger exited and fired multiple gunshots at the pedestrian, according to Stockton Police.

The man was taken to an area hospital where police say he was in stable condition.

The suspects are described as three Hispanic male adults.

