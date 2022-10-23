Pedestrian found dead in East Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in East Sacramento.
Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
The pedestrian's cause of death is unknown.
CHP units cleared the scene, but the incident remains under investigation, they say.
