Pedestrian found dead along Hwy. 99 frontage road in San Joaquin County

STOCKTON - Officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early Tuesday morning in San Joaquin County.

At around 1:40 a.m., a hit-and-run crash happened on the Hwy. 99 West Frontage Road, just north of Jahant Road, according to the CHP.  Officers arrived at the scene and found a male pedestrian lying dead -- partially in the southbound lanes of the road and wrapped in a blanket. They say the victim may have been wrapped in the blanket and lying in the lane prior to the incident. 

The driver took off before authorities arrived and did not call authorities or render aid. 

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The identity of the victim has not been released. 

First published on April 25, 2023 / 11:57 AM

